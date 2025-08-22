Texas Democratic Rep. on redistricting vote, discusses choice to stay overnight in state capitol Texas Democratic Representative Nicole Collier of Fort Worth refused received national attention after sleeping in the chamber for two nights after refusing to sign a permission slip that would place them under the custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety. In an interview after the vote, Collier spoke with CBS News Texas about her protest, why her fight on this isn't over, and about the new maps. "They have racist implications yes. It's racially gerrymandered...You need to be able to trust the voters to elect the candidate they want and keep them together in their same communities. That didn't happen today. Today, they just split that up. So, it's very disappointing to see this is the trajectory they're going."