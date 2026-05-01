Texas court blocks ban on smokable hemp and THC products — for now A Texas court has temporarily halted the state’s ban on smokable hemp and certain THC products, allowing smoke shops to continue selling pre‑rolls heading into the weekend. The Texas Department of State Health Services had introduced new restrictions earlier this year, but advocates argued the rules would devastate the state’s hemp industry. They celebrated the ruling, saying it reinforces that state agencies cannot impose regulations without proper authority. Another hearing on the proposed ban is scheduled for July 27.