Texas cities move away from Cesar Chavez Day, adopt Farm Workers Day instead Texas is not observing Cesar Chavez Day this year in cities that once used his name for streets or public designations. Instead, many communities are marking the date as Farm Workers Day, a shift driven by long‑standing allegations that the late civil rights and labor leader sexually abused young women and girls. Several states — including California, Colorado and Minnesota — have already renamed the holiday or removed Chávez monuments and signage. Local officials say the change is meant to honor the broader farm‑worker movement rather than a single figure.