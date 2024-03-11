Texas asks Supreme Court to allow it to enforce new immigration law Texas is asking the Supreme Court to intervene once again in a new immigration law that could go into effect this week. The law is commonly known as SB4. It would allow state law enforcement agents to arrest anyone they consider to have entered the U.S. illegally. Last week, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked SB4 from taking effect, after a request from the White House. Now, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the high court to deny that request. The law will go into effect this Wednesday unless the Supreme Court intervenes.