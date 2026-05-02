Teen killed after stolen vehicle crashes and catches fire during Collin County chase A teenager was killed early Saturday after a high‑speed chase in Collin County. Deputies say they tried to stop a driver who nearly hit a patrol unit around 4 a.m., but the vehicle sped off, later crashing and catching fire near Virginia Parkway and Independence Parkway in McKinney. The juvenile driver was taken to a hospital, while another teen died at the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen from a nearby business.