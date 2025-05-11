Watch CBS News

Teen killed, 1 hurt after fight in Ferris park

A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured after a brawl escalated into an exchange of gunfire at a park in Ferris on Saturday, authorities said. Now, multiple suspects are asked to turn themselves in.
