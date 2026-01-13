Teen arson suspect now charged in online threats, terrorism case Fort Worth police say a teenage arson suspect is now facing additional charges after investigators linked him to violent threats posted on social media. The 17‑year‑old had already been charged with multiple counts of arson in a string of holiday car fires. Detectives now believe he made an online video that included footage of Crowley Middle School, leading to new charges of terroristic threat and terrorism. Investigators also say they found evidence to charge him with possession of child pornography.