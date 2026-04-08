Tax‑filing deadline nears as experts urge last‑minute filers to avoid common mistakes With just one week left before the April 15 federal tax deadline, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger is urging procrastinators to stay organized and file electronically with direct deposit to speed up refunds and reduce errors. She advises double‑checking Social Security numbers, choosing the correct filing status, and accurately calculating deductions and credits — including properly marking negative numbers. Schlesinger also reminds filers not to forget signatures and dates, and notes that those unable to finish in time can request an extension using Form 4868.