Tarrant County scrambles to fill election clerk shortage as early voting winds down With just hours left in early voting and the primary election looming next Tuesday, Tarrant County is facing a significant shortage of election clerks and judges. Party officials confirm they’re still trying to staff dozens of positions — roles the parties are responsible for recruiting and training. If the gaps aren’t filled, some polling locations, including sites like the one in Arlington, could be forced to close on Election Day, though officials stress that remains a worst‑case scenario. The county continues working urgently to avoid disruptions for voters.