Tarrant County leaders, law enforcement question why suspect in police sergeant's death was out on p Tarrant County leaders are questioning why the suspect accused of hitting and killing Sgt. Billy Randolph was out of jail at the time. DeAujalae Evans, 25 years old, had recently pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, Evans shot another woman, who was identified as her romantic partner, in March of 2023. She was sentenced to 72 months of probation in April of this year after entering a guilty plea.