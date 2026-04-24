Tarrant County DA warns seniors as gold‑bar scam leads to nearly two dozen indictments Tarrant County prosecutors say at least 12 local residents — and hundreds more across North Texas and the country — have been duped in a sweeping gold‑bar fraud scheme targeting seniors. District Attorney Phil Sorrells urged older adults to hang up on unsolicited calls, stressing how aggressively scammers pressure victims to hand over gold, Bitcoin or cash. Nearly two dozen people have now been indicted, including alleged couriers who showed up at victims’ homes to collect the valuables. Investigators say the scheme remains active as they work to identify additional suspects and victims.