Tarrant County, 10 jailers face federal lawsuit over an in-custody death at the jail Anthony Johnson Jr. was in a scuffle last April that evolved from a cell check for contraband. In a video released by the Tarrant County Sheriff, one of the jailers can be seen placing a knee in Johnson's back. According to the 62-page lawsuit, the jailer is described as weighing over 300 pounds. Johnson's family claims Anthony Johnson, Jr.'s civil rights were violated and are seeking damages. CBS News Texas reached out to Tarrant County for a response but has not heard back.