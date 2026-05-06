Tanner Horner heading to death row as Athena Strand’s family begins long healing process A new mugshot shows Tanner Horner less than a day after he was sentenced to death for killing 7‑year‑old Athena Strand. He has now been transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville to begin his time on death row. Although the trial has ended, Athena Strand’s family continues to face deep grief and trauma. The four‑week trial featured emotional testimony and graphic evidence, including an audiotape that jurors found especially powerful. The family now turns to the long, difficult work of seeking peace after the verdict.