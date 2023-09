T. Boone Pickens YMCA will close its doors for good in November The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, otherwise known as the T-Boone Pickens YMCA, has been open for than 40 years. But that will change in the next few months because President and CEO Curt Hazelbaker says membership has plummeted since the pandemic and the cost to repair the more than 200,000 square foot building now exceeds $8 million.