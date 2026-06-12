Swedish team settles into Frisco as local restaurant brings them a taste of home As Sweden’s national team trains in Frisco ahead of its first World Cup match, a Plano restaurant is helping make their stay feel familiar. The Wooden Spoon, owned by Anne‑Marie Gustafson—who moved from Sweden to the U.S. 26 years ago—was contacted directly by the team to prepare traditional Swedish dishes. She stocked up on extra ingredients and has been cooking favorites from home to support the players during their stay.