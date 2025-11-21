Suspicious envelopes prompt lockdowns at Dallas and Irving ICE facilities Two North Texas ICE facilities faced scares today after suspicious envelopes were discovered. At the Dallas ICE office, a letter containing white powder triggered a lockdown and hazmat response before tests confirmed it was harmless cornstarch. The incident raised alarm because the same facility was the site of a deadly anti‑ICE shooting in September. Later, a second suspicious envelope was reported at the Irving ICE facility, with investigations still underway.