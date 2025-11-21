Watch CBS News

Suspicious envelopes prompt lockdowns at Dallas and Irving ICE facilities

Two North Texas ICE facilities faced scares today after suspicious envelopes were discovered. At the Dallas ICE office, a letter containing white powder triggered a lockdown and hazmat response before tests confirmed it was harmless cornstarch. The incident raised alarm because the same facility was the site of a deadly anti‑ICE shooting in September. Later, a second suspicious envelope was reported at the Irving ICE facility, with investigations still underway.
