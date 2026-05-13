Sunny skies push DFW into a warm stretch of 90‑degree days A dominant high‑pressure system over the Southern Plains is keeping skies clear and temperatures climbing. Time‑lapse views over Fort Worth show steady sunshine that pushed DFW to 91°F, well above the 83°F average and just shy of the 1956 record of 95°F. Morning lows were in the low‑to‑mid 60s, right on target for this time of year. With the pattern holding, the region is set to continue a run of 90‑degree days, which could impact outdoor plans and activities.