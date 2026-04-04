Storms drench North Texas, trigger flooding and possible tornado in East Texas Heavy morning storms soaked much of North Texas to start the holiday weekend, bringing lightning, thunder, and pockets of flooding. Dallas police responded to at least three high‑water calls, including stranded cars and two people trapped under a bridge, though no injuries were reported. Farther east in Lindale, a resident captured video of what appeared to be a tornado touching down just after 10 a.m. Damage in Smith County included torn roofs and large trees snapped or uprooted.