State representative pushes back after Grand Prairie cancels Eid event A North Texas state representative is leading the response after Grand Prairie canceled a privately rented Eid celebration at the city‑owned indoor water park. The event, originally advertised as “Muslim only” before being updated to “modesty required,” was scheduled for June 1. Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to withdraw more than half a million dollars in state funding if the city allowed it to proceed. Following the cancellation, the representative is organizing a petition to be sent directly to the governor, arguing that the decision undermines equal access to public facilities.