Stars eye crucial playoff win with Heiskanen’s potential return in Game 4 showdown vs. Jets The Dallas Stars are gearing up for a crucial playoff Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, and they may get a major boost with the possible return of Miro Heiskanen. While not officially cleared, head coach Pete DeBoer expects the star defenseman — known for his impact on both ends of the ice — to be back in the lineup for the first time since January.