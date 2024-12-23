Watch CBS News

Starbucks workers' strike reaches North Texas

A five-day Starbucks workers' strike has reached North Texas, with employees at a Denton Starbucks on West University Drive participating. The union, Workers United, claims Starbucks has failed to meet demands for immediate and future pay raises.
