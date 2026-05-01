Spirit Airlines warns it may shut down within 24 hours as aid talks stall Spirit Airlines has notified federal officials that it could cease operations within the next 24 hours if no last‑minute intervention materializes, according to CBS News. The bankrupt budget carrier has been seeking a $500 million government aid package, but negotiations remain stalled due to resistance from bondholders. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment, and it’s still unclear what will happen to travelers holding upcoming tickets.