Southwest raises checked‑bag fees as jet fuel costs surge Southwest Airlines is increasing its checked‑bag fees for the first time in years, raising the cost of a first checked bag from $35 to $45 and a second bag from $45 to $55. The airline says its free‑bag policy will continue for preferred and rewards customers. The move follows similar fee hikes by Delta, United, and JetBlue as carriers face jet fuel prices that have nearly doubled amid the war in the Middle East — a spike that has also driven up airfares and led to trimmed flight schedules. Alaska Airlines has not announced any changes to its bag fees.