Watch CBS News

Sources say United Airlines has floated possible merger with American

United Airlines has discussed the idea of a potential merger with American Airlines with officials in the Trump administration, according to sources familiar with the conversations. The talks come as the administration signals openness to further airline consolidation. Both carriers declined to comment to CBS News. Regulators, however, may be cautious about any deal that would create a company controlling nearly half of the U.S. air travel market.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue