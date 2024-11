Son surprises Texas dad with Camaro decades after he gave one up to start a family For Earl Guynes and his son, Jared, cars have always been their love language. And through the years, the one thing they've talked about most is the 1967 Chevy Camaro Earl used to own, but had to sell when he started a family. Steve Hartman goes "On the Road" to learn about the touching gift Jared gave his dad to pay it back all these years later.