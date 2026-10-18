Sizing up the Paxton-Talarico Texas Senate race as early voting gets started On the eve of early voting in Texas, Democratic state Rep. James Talarico maintains a slim lead over Republican Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, in the race for U.S. Senate. The Real Clear Politics average of polls between September 24 and October 14 shows Talarico ahead by an average of 2.2 percentage points. The bruising political fight continues as the campaigns and outside committees spend mountains of cash on advertising. According to Ad Impact Politics, spending on the Texas Senate race has topped $500 million. The figure includes the primary races and future ad bookings. Of that, Republicans have spent more than $368 million, and $132 million has come from Democrats. With more than two weeks to go until Election Day, the number is sure to rise. More