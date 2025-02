Singing bus driver lifts spirits at Dallas Love Field Harold Moore, a 73-year-old bus driver at Dallas Love Field, has been with Enterprise for 28 years. After discovering a Frank Sinatra CD at a thrift store, he now sings classic tunes like "Blue Moon" and "New York, New York" to brighten travelers' days. His goal is to make travel easier and more enjoyable by lifting spirits and providing hope to weary passengers.