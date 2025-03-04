Severe weather in North Texas causes major damage and displaces hundreds The first severe weather of 2025 has left significant damage across North Texas. Winds exceeding 80 mph caused destruction, with businesses and homeowners working to clean up. In Plano, repair crews struggled to cover exposed roofs. The storms began in Parker County, where 81 mph gusts tossed RVs, and moved into DFW and Irving, where a tornado damaged an apartment complex, displacing about 350 tenants who are now in a temporary shelter.