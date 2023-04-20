Watch CBS News

Severe storms possible across North Texas

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.