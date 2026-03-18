Senate opens marathon fight over Save America Act as parties clash on voting rules The Senate has launched an extended debate over the Save America Act, a Republican‑backed elections bill that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and mandate photo ID to cast a ballot. President Trump is urging passage, saying the changes are needed to prevent cheating. Democrats argue the bill would make voting and registration harder for eligible U.S. citizens. Lawmakers continued trading arguments on the Senate floor Wednesday as the debate stretched on.