Watch CBS News

Second child dead in Texas measles outbreak

The death of a second unvaccinated child with measles in West Texas has doctors in North Texas, like Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, the Children's Medical Center Plano director for infection prevention and control, on high alert.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.