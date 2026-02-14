Search for Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother enters third week Authorities in Tucson are entering a third week in the search for 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co‑host Savannah Guthrie. Investigators believe she was forcibly taken from her home on February 1. Federal and local agencies say they’re pursuing every lead, including a search warrant executed Friday at a home less than two miles away. A person was questioned during a related traffic stop, but no arrests have been made.