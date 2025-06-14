Watch CBS News

San Antonio flooding death toll rises to 13

Severe flooding in San Antonio earlier this week has claimed 13 lives, with victims ranging in age from 28 to 61, according to Bexar County officials. The National Weather Service reported that 5 to 7 inches of rain fell within just three hours.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.