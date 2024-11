Sam Harrell's Legacy: From state championships to battling MS, coach continues to inspire The Ennis Lions, led by Coach Sam Harrell from 2000 to 2004, won three Class 4A state championships. Harrell's innovative coaching, including the no-huddle, shotgun, and spread offense, left a lasting impact on high school football. Despite his success, Harrell has faced a personal battle with multiple sclerosis, diagnosed in 2005. His legacy in football, however, continues to inspire.