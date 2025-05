Robert Prevost becomes first American Pope, Leo the 14th Robert Prevost, 69, was elected as the first American Pope, taking the name Leo the 14th. The announcement came after white smoke signaled his election, with 100,000 people gathered in Saint Peter's Square to witness the historic moment. Pope Leo the 14th is seen as a progressive on social issues and a centrist overall. His first words were "Peace be with you all."