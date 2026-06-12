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Rising beef costs push Texas barbecue pitmasters to lose money on brisket

Some barbecue restaurant owners say soaring beef prices are wiping out their profits, especially on brisket — the signature item of many Texas smokehouses. One pitmaster says he now pays more than $6.50 per pound, up from $3.60 in 2020, leaving him losing money even at $35 per pound retail. Owners say they can’t simply raise prices further because customers can’t absorb the increase, leading some to steer diners toward cheaper menu items instead.
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