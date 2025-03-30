Watch CBS News

Richard Chamberlain dies at the age of 90

Legendary television actor Richard Chamberlain, known as the king of the miniseries for his roles in "Shogun" and "The Thorn Birds," has died at the age of 90, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CBS News.
