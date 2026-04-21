Research shows healthy habits may help lower your biological age Longevity researchers say chronological age reflects your birth date, but biological age measures how much cellular wear and tear your body has accumulated. Unlike chronological age, biological age can potentially be improved through lifestyle choices such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol. Experts say science is advancing toward more accurate ways to measure biological age, but the field isn’t yet at a point where commercial tests can reliably pinpoint it.