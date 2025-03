Rep. Crockett faces censure for "Hot Wheels" comment, Texas Congressmen react to "Tesla Takedown" Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett faces a censure resolution after calling Greg Abbott "Governor Hot Wheels". Senator John Cornyn starts his 2026 re-election campaign with a video starring President Trump. Members of Congress sound off on the vandalism and violence at Tesla dealerships and about Elon Musk's controversial cutbacks at the federal government.