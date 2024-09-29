Remembering Brownsville-native Kris Kristofferson Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor, has died. Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii, surrounded by family on Saturday, a spokesperson said in a statement. He was 88. Starting in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas, native wrote such classic standards as "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Help Me Make it Through the Night." Kristofferson was a singer himself, but many of his songs were best known as performed by others, whether Ray Price crooning "For the Good Times" or Janis Joplin belting out "Me and Bobby McGee."