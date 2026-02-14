Record Valentine’s Day rain drenches North Texas; more showers linger overnight Dallas lit up Reunion Tower in pink for Valentine’s Day as North Texas wrapped up a soggy holiday marked by record rainfall. Showers continued into the night, with lingering bands moving across Denton, Dallas and Kaufman counties. Forecasters noted that while today brought heavy rain, Valentine’s Day five years ago brought record cold and snow. Additional light rain is expected for a few more hours before conditions dry out on Sunday.