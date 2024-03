Rare Superman comic book set to fetch a sky-high price in Dallas next week Dallas' Heritage Auctions is sending an ultra-rare copy of Action Comics #1 to the block next week. The 85-year-old comic book debuted of one of the most iconic superheroes of all time... Superman! Experts say there are probably only about 100 copies left in existence. Bidding for this one doesn't close until next Thursday but it has already topped $4.2 million.