Rangers debut uniforms honoring Mexican heritage at Friday’s home game The Texas Rangers are back in Arlington after a long road trip, and tonight marks the debut of their new Nike City Connect uniforms. The design pays tribute to the Mexican culture woven into Texas history, bringing red back to the look and featuring embroidery‑style detailing inspired by traditional folk art. Players will also wear a leather belt modeled after classic vaquero craftsmanship. Fans can buy the new gear at the ballpark, and the Rangers plan to wear the uniforms for every home game this season.