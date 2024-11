Prosper Walnut Grove's Cam Newton looks to put his school on the map Cam Newton is a junior running back from Prosper Walnut Grove, a school that has only been open for two years. Walnut Grove clinched a playoff birth last week as they defeated Melissa 37-28. Newton shares what makes this team special, being the 3rd best running back in Texas 5A football, and his life with the name Cam Newton.