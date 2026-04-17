Project Unbroken helps children grieving a parent’s suicide with support and stability Project Unbroken, a nonprofit featured in an afternoon interview, supports children who have lost a parent to suicide — a group statistically at higher risk of dying by suicide themselves. The organization provides financial and emotional support to kids and their families as they navigate complex grief. Leaders say their mission is to step in as a steady presence when words alone aren’t enough, helping children move toward healing with guidance, resources and community.