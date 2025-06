Poncho & Sea Biscuit’s great escape: Donkey and pony roam Tarrant County streets Poncho and Sea Biscuit, a donkey and a pony, were spotted wandering the streets of Tarrant County early this morning. Officers from the Richland Hills Police Department responded to the call and safely escorted the adventurous pair back home. The two little friends seemed to enjoy their brief taste of freedom before their return.