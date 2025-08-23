Police seek Ford truck driver seen near Midlothian house fire that endangered family Midlothian police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a light-colored, newer-model Ford truck seen near the scene of a house fire on Aug. 12. Surveillance video shows a suspect pouring liquid around the Wilson family’s home before setting it on fire and fleeing. Eight people, including two children, escaped unharmed. Investigators say the truck’s driver may be a witness or person of interest. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact authorities.