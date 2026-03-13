Pato O’Ward leans on Texas roots at Grand Prix As the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington takes over the entertainment district around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, one hometown favorite is drawing extra attention: IndyCar and McLaren driver Pato O’Ward. Born in Monterrey and raised in San Antonio, O’Ward earned his first career IndyCar win in Texas and considers Sunday’s race a home event. He says competing in a place he knows so well – from Dallas to San Antonio to Austin – makes the support from Texas fans especially meaningful.