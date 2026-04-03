Parents warn after kids seen playing Jeffrey Epstein‑related game on school laptops Parents are raising alarms over a new online game tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case that challenges players to “survive five nights” in his home. The game has tens of thousands of downloads, and social media videos show students playing it on school‑issued laptops. Critics say kids don’t understand the severity of the real‑world crimes behind the game and are instead drawn to its shock value. The growing backlash has sparked calls for schools and parents to monitor what children are accessing online.