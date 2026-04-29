Parents push back as Fort Worth ISD votes to close newcomer school After an eight‑hour meeting, Fort Worth ISD’s Board of Managers voted to close the International Newcomer Academy, disappointing many parents and community members who say the district hasn’t been transparent during the state takeover. The school serves more than 240 students, many of whom are learning English as a second language. Parents say they still don’t know what the district’s plan is for those students once the campus shuts down.